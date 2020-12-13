MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €203.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €203.00 ($238.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

MTX stock opened at €206.20 ($242.59) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.82.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

