MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

MTY opened at C$53.31 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

