Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $2.48. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 90,787 shares.

NBRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

