Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $30.43

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $25.90. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 37,186 shares trading hands.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.