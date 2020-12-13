National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Grid by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.