NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Shares Gap Up to $1,062.50

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,062.50, but opened at $1,105.00. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) shares last traded at $1,103.50, with a volume of 28,799 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £515.73 million and a P/E ratio of 689.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 962.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.