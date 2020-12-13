Needham & Company LLC Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of CHWY opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

