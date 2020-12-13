Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.82

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.69. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 135,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

