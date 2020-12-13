Newmont Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock worth $2,299,827 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

