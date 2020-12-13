Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

