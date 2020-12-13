NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of NIC worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NIC by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NIC by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.