NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.91.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $243.07 on Wednesday. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

