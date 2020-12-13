NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.