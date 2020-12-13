Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $220.00

Shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $220.00, but opened at $210.00. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $216.60, with a volume of 178,980 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 10,081 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 5,000 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97). Insiders bought 1,343,949 shares of company stock valued at $285,833,236 in the last 90 days.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.