Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

