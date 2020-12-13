Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 284.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

