Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.63. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 14,989 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £15.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.56.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

