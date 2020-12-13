Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s share price fell 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 749,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 476,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.00 million and a PE ratio of -16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.