NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.71. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 38,818 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

