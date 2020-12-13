NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist started coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.06. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

