Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.70. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,624 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$49.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$77.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

