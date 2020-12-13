Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 197,555 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

