Oddo Bhf Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Reduce

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra cut shares of Aegon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

AEG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 311.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $73,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 303.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

