Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $19.30. Odonate Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 18,328 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 110,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,513 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.