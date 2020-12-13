Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.