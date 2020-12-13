Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

