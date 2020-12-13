Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $475.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.07.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

