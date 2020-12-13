Oppenheimer Weighs in on Glaukos Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.47) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

