Oppenheimer Weighs in on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

