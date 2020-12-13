Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.25

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $14.45. Option Care Health shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 34,323 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

