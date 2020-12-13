Option Care Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,368 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

OPCH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

