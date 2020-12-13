Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $71.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

