Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 60.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

