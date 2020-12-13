Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ORRF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.