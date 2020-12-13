Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

