Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

