Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $64.75

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $68.00. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 23,275 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £60.62 million and a P/E ratio of -17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

