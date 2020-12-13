Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $308.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.26.

PANW opened at $309.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $315.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,634 shares of company stock worth $36,641,953. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

