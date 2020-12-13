Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.50. Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 798,307 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.88. The stock has a market cap of £17.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.25.

About Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

