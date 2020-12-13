Paul Kim Sells 10,662 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,024.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

