PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.18 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $698,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

