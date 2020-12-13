Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of PEGA opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.