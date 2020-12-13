Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.23. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 444,107 shares.

PEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.