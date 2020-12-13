Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.51 ($25.31).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.58. Peugeot S.A. has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

