Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $2.86. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 27,869 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.