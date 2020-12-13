PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

