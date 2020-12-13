PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.02

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.02 and last traded at $102.02, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,138,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 74.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 823,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after buying an additional 351,810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 53.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,059,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.3% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 103,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

