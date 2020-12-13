Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

