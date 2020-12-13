Piper Sandler Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

