Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post sales of $6.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18).

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

